Ear Cropping, Tail Docking, & Declawing Now On List Of Banned Vet Procedures In Alberta

The Alberta Veterinary Medical Association gathered in Calgary on Feb.24 and voted in favour of banning medically unnecessary procedures.

The list of banned surgeries includes ear cropping, tail docking, nicking, and blocking, partial digit amputation also known as declawing, tendonectomy, cosmetic dentistry, body piercing, tattooing for a purpose other than registration and identification, and devocalization.

Members also voted on a resolution surrounding animal welfare.

Vets and veterinary technologists must also now report any animal abuse and neglect as well as take action on addressing the animals in distress.

This includes infliction of physical injury, sexual abuse, mental abuse, poisoning, asphyxiation, drowning, and evidence of organized dog fighting.

Neglect is defined as the failure to provide animals with adequate basic necessities supporting health and well being for extended periods leading to suffering, serious injury, or death.

The ABVMA has over 1,450 registered veterinarians and 1,400 registered vet techs throughout the province.

