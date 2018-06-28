Eagle 100.9 & Sheep River Health Trust Are Radiothon Ready

It's a big day for health and wellness initiatives in the Foothills.

Eagle 100.9 has partnered with the Sheep River Health Trust again for the annual Together We Make a Difference Radiothon.

The radio station's on-air team and health trust reps are set up at Okotoks Sobeys for 14 hours straight of live radio to help fundraise.

Last year the event brought in over $57,000 and this year the goal is to raise $100,000.

The event supports Literacy for Life, It Takes a Village, Rowan House, Longview and Area Seniors Club, Oilfields General Hospital and Rising Sun Long Term Care, KidSport, and the Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre.

Donations can be made in person at Okotoks Sobeys or by calling 587-576-HERO.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]