Driver Of Truck That Collided With Humboldt Broncos Bus Arrested And Charged

The driver of the semi truck that collided with the Humbolt Broncos team bus on April 6th been arrested and charged.

RCMP announced today that the driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, has been charged with 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

He was briefly detained immediately following the crash, but was released shortly after, uninjured.

Sidhu was working for Calgary- based Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., and was heading west bound on highway 335 north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan when he collided with the team bus that was travelling northbound on highway 35, on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.

RCMP say the bus had the right of way, and the semi was in the intersection when the bus crashed into it.

The tragic crash killed ten members of the Broncos team, with six other deaths including the the team's head and assistant coaches, the bus driver, two employees of Humbolt's FM radio station, and an athletic therapist.

We'll continue to update as the story progresses.

