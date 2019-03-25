Drier Temperatures Introduce Risk of Grass Fires

A grass fire near Williams Coulee Road serves as a reminder that dryer weather means in increased risk for fires.

The Foothills Fire Department attended the 10 hectare fire yesterday, after a Fish and Wildlife officer phoned it in.

Though discarded cigarette butts come to mind when it comes to grass fires, Foothills Fire Chief Jim Smith says this one was a month in the making.

"This one was a holdover fire from a fire in February that the land owner had on their property, burning debris. The wind came up and basically fanned the embers that were underneath the burnt material enough that it fanned the embers into dry grass, and then the grass took off."

He says there are a many catalysts for these kinds of fires that may not be obvious.

"Grass fires can be started by burn barrels, hot exhaust from vehicles, whether they're trucks, ATVs or UTVs, they can be started by malicious intent, fireworks, smoke material cast away from vehicles, any of the above."

Of course, it's important to extinguish brush fires as soon as possible, so Smith encourages anyone who sees smoke and suspects a grass fire to report it immediately.

