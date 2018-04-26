Dr. Karyn Gordon Visits Okotoks Today

Best-selling author and TV personality, Dr. Karyn Gordon will be in Okotoks today inspiring the community with her experitse on the "buy now, pay later" culture.

The doctor, a well known motivational speaker, travels all across America and says she is thrilled to be here to speak on topics that affect youth and parents of today.

"i'm really thrilled for the invitation to come here to speak to the students during the day, and the parents and educators at night." she said this morning

She has worked with hundreds of organizations, fostering communication skills for creating strong work forces and customer relationships for many large corporations, such as; The New York Times, Pepsi, The Canadian Tax Foundation, and the University and Government of Alberta.

Dr. Gordon's main focus will be on raising healthy kids and teens in an age of over idulgence as well as providing tools to parents and children through her expertise and extensive research studies on generational differences, personalities, leadership and emotional intellengence.

She will be speaking at Strathcona Tweedsmuir School this evening after spending the day with students and applauds the school for opening her presentation to the public.

" I really love that they have made that a top commitment, because that philosophy is very powerful." said Gordon.

Dr. Karyn is well known across America for her passion as a best-selling author, motivational speaker, and TV personalities on Good Morning America and Cityline

The focus of the presentation will be teaching parents and educators how to acheive balance with children and teens in the current culture of immediate gratification.

Dr. Gordon will be speaking tonight at Strathcona- Tweedsmuir School at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or on the school's website.