Dr. Karyn Gordon Visits Okotoks Today

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
Dr. Gordon speaks tonight on the age of overindulgence

Best-selling author and TV personality, Dr. Karyn Gordon will be in Okotoks today inspiring the community with her experitse on the "buy now, pay later" culture.

The doctor, a well known motivational speaker, travels all across America and says she is thrilled to be here to speak on topics that affect youth and parents of today.

"i'm really thrilled for the invitation to come here to speak to the students during the day, and the parents and educators at night." she said this morning

She has worked with hundreds of organizations, fostering communication skills for creating strong work forces and customer relationships for many large corporations, such as; The New York Times, Pepsi, The Canadian Tax Foundation, and the University and Government of Alberta.

Dr. Gordon's main focus will be on raising healthy kids and teens in an age of over idulgence as well as providing tools to parents and children through her expertise and extensive research studies on generational differences, personalities, leadership and emotional intellengence.

She will be speaking at Strathcona Tweedsmuir School this evening after spending the day with students and applauds the school for opening her presentation to the public.

" I really love that they have made that a top commitment, because that philosophy is very powerful." said Gordon.

Dr. Karyn is well known across America for her passion as a best-selling author, motivational speaker, and TV personalities on Good Morning America and Cityline

The focus of the presentation will be teaching parents and educators how to acheive balance with children and teens in the current culture of immediate gratification.

Dr. Gordon will be speaking tonight at Strathcona Tweedsmuir School at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or on the school's website.

More Local News

The Golden Years Of Garo Yanikyan, 35 Years Of Wild Rose

Wild Rose Jewellers is ending its 35 year reign. After 35 years in the same building on Elizabeth Street, the family-owned business will be closing its doors to the public in May. Garo and Anne…

Town Bringing Water Bylaws Up To Speed

A few changes will be made to Okotoks' water bylaws by the time summer officially hits. On Monday, the Water Bylaw and Fees, Rates, and Charges Bylaw were brought to council for their first reading.…

Road Work Ahead For Vulcan County

Vulcan County will have some serious work to do on area roads once the crisis of this overland flooding passes. Reeve Jason Schneider says they'll be kept busy. "There are quite a few roads that are…

Open House in Recognition of Alberta Career Week

Career week is underway this week across the province of Alberta and residents of the MD of Foothills are invited to the "Open House in the Foothills" on Thursday, April 26th. There are over 150…
Dr. Gordon speaks tonight on the age of overindulgence

Dr. Karyn Gordon Visits Okotoks Today

Best-selling author and TV personality, Dr. Karyn Gordon will be in Okotoks today inspiring the community with her experitse on the "buy now, pay later" culture. The doctor, a well known motivational…
Dr. Gordon speaks tonight on the age of overindulgence

Dr. Karyn Gordon Visits Okotoks Today

Best-selling author and TV personality, Dr. Karyn Gordon will be in Okotoks today inspiring the community with her experitse on the "buy now, pay later" culture. The doctor, a well known motivational…
Dr. Gordon speaks tonight on the age of overindulgence

Dr. Karyn Gordon Visits Okotoks Today

Best-selling author and TV personality, Dr. Karyn Gordon will be in Okotoks today inspiring the community with her experitse on the "buy now, pay later" culture. The doctor, a well known motivational…
Dr. Gordon speaks tonight on the age of overindulgence

Dr. Karyn Gordon Visits Okotoks Today

Best-selling author and TV personality, Dr. Karyn Gordon will be in Okotoks today inspiring the community with her experitse on the "buy now, pay later" culture. The doctor, a well known motivational…
Dr. Gordon speaks tonight on the age of overindulgence

Dr. Karyn Gordon Visits Okotoks Today

Best-selling author and TV personality, Dr. Karyn Gordon will be in Okotoks today inspiring the community with her experitse on the "buy now, pay later" culture. The doctor, a well known motivational…

Town Rolls Out Changes to Organics Collection Program

The Town of Okotoks is offering some new options for organics collection this spring. Waste Services Manager Paul Lyons says the changes are aimed at diverting material from the landfill, as well as…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Subjectivus

10 March 2018 12:00 pm - 29 May 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

17 March 2018 12:00 pm - 05 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

24 March 2018 12:00 pm - 12 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

31 March 2018 12:00 pm - 19 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

07 April 2018 12:00 pm - 26 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Time Warp | Dan Hudson

14 April 2018 10:00 am - 02 June 2018 5:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Subjectivus

14 April 2018 12:00 pm - 03 July 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Login