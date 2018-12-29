Donations Still Accepted for Operation Christmas Child

Samaritan's Purse is still accepting boxes for this year's "Operation Christmas Child."

Though Christmas has come and gone, donations are being accepted until December 31st.

There are multiple ways to donate a box, including packing a box yourself and dropping it off in person or donating money online to have a box packed for you.

Boxes can be dropped off to the Samaritan's Purse headquarters located at 20 Hopewell Way NE.

The online service can also be utilized, wherein money can be donated so a box can be packed for you.

The website can be found here.

