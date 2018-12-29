Doing Things Differently In Turner Valley In 2018

The Town of Turner Valley bucked the trend in 2018, by actually managing to reduce their municipal taxes.

Mayor Gary Rowntree says they managed to find a balance between the money they needed to run the town, and finding ways to make decisions that wouldn't cut into that ability.

"To have a good level of taxes where we can provide the services the community wants. But also be respectful of the taxpayer and the dollars the taxpayers pay into the community. I think that's a good accomplishment."

Rowntree says it's going to be a tough act to follow in 2019 as they head into budget talks in the New Year.