Distillery-Bistro In The Future For Downtown Okotoks

As part of the town's economic revitalization efforts, an agreement has been signed to purchase a landmark site in downtown Okotoks for a craft distillery restaurant and lounge.

John Hromyk, President of Banded Peak Ventures Inc., says this unique establishment is one step to enhance the town's downtown core.

"The town has been looking, through their revitalization program, to be able attract various craft breweries and craft distilleries into the area. We have a phenomenal model that we're able to bring down to Okotoks to enhance this particular area as a destination for both foodies, as well as locals, as well as a tourism venue," he said.

Hromyk says the proposed facility with have plenty to offer local residents and patrons from the Foothills and surrounding areas.

"We'll have a distillery production area, as well as a hospitality centre, which will be outdoor patios, a wonderful timber frame structured tasting room and bar, as well as roughly about space for another 80 people inside to be able to congregate for special events and daily restaurant service," he said.

The location, at the corner of McRae Street and Clark Avenue, was once the location of a firehall, inspiring the name, "Firehall Distillery."

The proposed facility will be approximately 8200 square feet, and Hromyk says there is an original siren from the firehall on a pole at the location, which they hope to maintain in the development process.

The partners are set to begin working through the town's planning and development review process, with the expectation of shovels in the ground by July of this year, and an opening date in early 2020.

