Disruptions On McRae Street Begin Today

Traffic on McRae Street will be impacted by a bit of construction for the next couple days.

The north side of 49 McRae Street will see a hydrovac truck on site starting Mar. 5 resulting in loud, high pitched noises .

One lane of the road will be restricted for the work and parking on both sides of the road will be impacted as well.

Motorists can expect delays and are asked to obey signage and use caution.

The sidewalk on the south side of the road will be closed for portions of the work and pedestrians are asked to be cautious and watch for potential trip hazards.

The work is expected to last for two days.

