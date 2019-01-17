Dishing the Dirt on Vermicomposting

The Town of Okotoks hosted the first of their Green Living Workshops yesterday.

Robin Buriak, also known as "Princess Dirt" presented at the workshop, which was centred around vermicomposting; the process of disposing of organic waste to produce worm "castings". Attendees got an education on how to keep the worms happy and healthy and how their castings can be used to fertilize plants, as well as a closeup look at the worms.

Jinny Toffelmire, Environment and Sustainability Specialist with the Town of Okotoks says the Green Living Series came about because of interest from the public.

"We've done a few public events with the Garden Club, and we also did the Native Bee Workshop, and we saw a lot of itnerest fom the public to do these types of events, so we thought "Why not just do one every month?" Then we can cover a broad spectrum of topics."

The first workshop saw a high attendance, something Toffelmire hopes to see continue through the next few workshops the town has planned.

"We've got someone coming in from Green Calgary, and they're going to teach us about the importance of cleaning our homes with non-toxic green cleaning products, and people who come will also be able to make one while they're here and take it home with them. In March we have growing veggies for beginners, and then after that we will have our Native Bee workshop with Lexy, That'll be really fun, making bee houses again."

