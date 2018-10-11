Department Reminding Residents Of Road Safety Protocols With EMS

The Okotoks Fire Department is looking to remind motorists of road safety protocols with EMS vehicles.

The reminder comes as the department looks to spread education on all safety fronts for Fire Prevention Week.

Christopher Brown, Firefighter with the Okotoks Fire Department, says people need to slow down when passing an incident.

"If you're passing an emergency vehicle on the highway, slow down to 60 kilometres an hour and focus on the road, not the incident."

Brown recommends motorists take a good look around before pulling out onto the road as there's often more than one emergency vehicle responding to the same incident.

He adds when in doubt, pull over.

"One of the most dangerous parts of a firefighter's job is getting to the emergency. You can help by pulling over to the right and stopping if you see an emergency vehicle."

The Okotoks Fire Department will be hosting their annual Fire Prevention Week open house on Sat. Oct. 13 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1 on Milligan Drive.

