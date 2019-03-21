Dementia Friendly Communities Bringing Brain Research Study to Okotoks

Dementia Friendly Communities is partnering with the University of Calgary to bring a brain study to Okotoks.

The Brain in Motion study examines the relationship between exercise and cognition in adults who are at risk of Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

Jennifer Mallamo with the Brenda Strafford Foundation says they're in need of participants.

"We're looking for men and women between the ages of 50-80 with one or more of a number of vascular risk factors. Those factors could include anything like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, elevated cholesterol, a past history of coronary artery disease. Someone in their family, so a parent, sibling or child diagnosed with dementia like Alzheimer's disease, or a current smoker. As a participant, you would have the chance to take part in either free stretching and strength program or an exercise programs. When we bring this study to Okotoks, both those programs would be offered out the the Pason arena."

Mallamo says it's a great chance for anyone looking for some structure around their fitness routine, as well as a potential benefit to brain health.

She encourages anyone interested to contact her at (403) 995-6809.

