Deerfoot Trail to Receive Major Upgrades

Alberta's busiest road will be receiving some upgrades.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason announced earlier today that the Alberta Government has pledged $478 million for an expansion that will add 21 kilometres of new lanes to North and South bound Deerfoot between Beddington trail and Anderson/Bow Bottom trail.

Additionally, several intersections, including Memorial Drive, 17 Avenue, Glenmore Trail, Southland Drive and Anderson/Bow Bottom Trail will be upgraded with new lanes in order to remove common bottlenecks.

Mason called Deerfoot a "vital artery" for commuters, and says the change will improve these daily commutes.

"Deerfoot is heavily congested at rush hour, people are spending too much time in their cars in stop-and-go traffic. We want commuters to spend less time in traffic, and more time with their families. By adding additional lanes and removing key pinch points at major intersections, the daily commute will be shortened."

He says the upgrades will modernize the freeway, which first opened in 1971, and sees an estimated average of 175,000 vehicles a day.

The $478 million has already been allocated in the Capital Plan.

The project is expected to create over 2000 jobs, and is set to start in 2023.