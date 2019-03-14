Details
Category: Local News

Alberta's busiest road will be receiving some upgrades.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason announced earlier today that the Alberta Government has pledged $478 million for an expansion that will add 21 kilometres of new lanes to North and South bound Deerfoot between Beddington trail and Anderson/Bow Bottom trail.

Additionally, several intersections, including Memorial Drive, 17 Avenue, Glenmore Trail, Southland Drive and Anderson/Bow Bottom Trail will be upgraded with new lanes in order to remove common bottlenecks.

Mason called Deerfoot a "vital artery" for commuters, and says the change will improve these daily commutes.

"Deerfoot is heavily congested at rush hour, people are spending too much time in their cars in stop-and-go traffic. We want commuters to spend less time in traffic, and more time with their families. By adding additional lanes and removing key pinch points at major intersections, the daily commute will be shortened."

He says the upgrades will modernize the freeway, which first opened in 1971, and sees an estimated average of 175,000 vehicles a day.

The $478 million has already been allocated in the Capital Plan.

The project is expected to create over 2000 jobs, and is set to start in 2023.

More Local News

Deerfoot Trail to Receive Major Upgrades

Alberta's busiest road will be receiving some upgrades. Transportation Minister Brian Mason announced earlier today that the Alberta Government has pledged $478 million for an expansion that will add…

Okotoks To Be Newly Branded

Okotoks Town Council heard a potential vision regarding the future of Okotoks and creating new business opportunities at Monday's meeting. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town…

Reid Says Bill 6 Changes Good For Farmers And Workers

UCP Leader Jason Kenney says he would do away with Bill 6, or the Farm Workers Protection Act if his party is elected to government. The Bill sparked outrage among farmers as it forced them to…

Residents Needed To Open Their Hearts & Homes To Foster Dogs

The Okotoks Pound Rescue is in need of a few residents to open their hearts and their homes to foster dogs in need. The organization has been dealing with an influx of dogs coming in from a Foothills…

Wiebe To Climb The Bow Again

For the fourth year in a row, Nanton Firefighter, Shawn Wiebe, is going to make the trek up the 1,205 steps of the Bow Building in downtown Calgary this May. It's part of the "Firefighter Stair Climb…

Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Stop Vehicle Near Aldersyde Due to Numerous Infractions

Foothills residents may remember seeing a large house being moved on Highway 2 last month. In a recent post, Alberta Commercial Vehicle Enforcement say they conducted an inspection on the vehicle…

Residents Gather to Celebrate Sea Cadet Corps

Residents crowded into the gymnasium of Big Rock School last night to recognize the Okotoks Sea Cadet Corps at their stand up parade. The Corps has been officially recognized and assigned a charter,…

Council Approves Next Steps In Economic Development Implementation Plan

Okotoks Town Council approved some further recommendations regarding the Economic Development Implementation Plan at Monday's meeting. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town of…

Little Free Libraries; Take A Book, Leave A Book

The Okotoks Public Library is hoping to see the circle of giving continue with the Little Free Libraries. The libraries, which look like little houses and are located in neighbourhoods and popular…

Reid Surprised At Resignations

The UCP's candidate in Livingstone-Macleod says he was shocked and saddened to hear about five members of his Constituency Association Board of Directors stepping down last week. The five handed in…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login