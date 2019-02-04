Tips For Staying Safe And Warm During The Deep Freeze

With winter finally arriving here in the Foothills, here are a few things to remember to do that could help with freezing temperatures.

If you find your hot water isn't working properly, check to see if your outside vents are clear of snow and build up, check your ceiling fan and run it in a clockwise rotation (this should filter warmer air back down,) and kitty litter can help with tire traction for your tires if you find yourself spinning.

To help fight the effects of frost bite during these cold snaps, limit your time spent outdoors, dress appropriately, try to avoid drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes and change out wet clothes immediately.

Early warning signs of frostbite include pain or redness in a particular area, white or grayish-yellow skin, numbness, or skin that feels waxy or firm.

If you suspect you may have frostbite or could get frostbitten, get indoors and change into dry clothes, drink hot beverages and soak the affected area with warm (not hot) water for about 30-40 minutes.

Seek medical attention if signs of frostbite persist. Minor frostbite, also called "frostnip," can be treated at home with these tips. However, if you see blistering, loss of sensation or discolouring of the skin, seek help from a Doctor or Health Professional.

