Details
Category: Local News

With winter finally arriving here in the Foothills, here are a few things to remember to do that could help with freezing temperatures.

If you find your hot water isn't working properly, check to see if your outside vents are clear of snow and build up, check your ceiling fan and run it in a clockwise rotation (this should filter warmer air back down,) and kitty litter can help with tire traction for your tires if you find yourself spinning.

To help fight the effects of frost bite during these cold snaps, limit your time spent outdoors, dress appropriately, try to avoid drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes and change out wet clothes immediately.

Early warning signs of frostbite include pain or redness in a particular area, white or grayish-yellow skin, numbness, or skin that feels waxy or firm.

If you suspect you may have frostbite or could get frostbitten, get indoors and change into dry clothes, drink hot beverages and soak the affected area with warm (not hot) water for about 30-40 minutes.

Seek medical attention if signs of frostbite persist. Minor frostbite, also called "frostnip," can be treated at home with these tips. However, if you see blistering, loss of sensation or discolouring of the skin, seek help from a Doctor or Health Professional.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School Closed Today

Students at Strathcona-Tweedsmuir school will enjoy an extended weekend today, as the school has announced a full closure due to the extreme cold temperatures and poor road conditions. Light snow is…

Kenny Wants NDP To Call Election

UCP leader Jason Kenney wants the NDP to call a provincial election as soon as possible. Kenney attacked the NDP in a speech to reporters, saying they need to send us to the polls and using taxpayers…

Tips For Staying Safe And Warm During The Deep Freeze

With winter finally arriving here in the Foothills, here are a few things to remember to do that could help with freezing temperatures. If you find your hot water isn't working properly, check to see…

Dawgs Banquet Cancelled Due To Medical Emergency

The Okotoks Dawgs 12th Annual Awards Banquet was cut short last night due to a medical emergency. Hall of Fame baseball writer and keynote speaker for the night, Bob Elliot, was in the middle of his…

Alberta Is Sitting In A Polar Vortex

Alberta is in the cycle of a Polar Vortex, that is bringing in cold temperatures and snow, that will see some temperature models looking at minus double digit numbers for the next couple of days.…

Town Wraps MDP Workshops

The Town of Okotoks hosted their second and final MDP Workshop on Saturday. As expected, water and housing were the two main topics residents were keen to discuss, though several issues were…

Ready, Set, Reserve Your Campsite!

The count down to camping season is on. Online booking for Alberta Provincial Parks group camp areas opens online Feb. 4 at 9a.m. Comfort campsite reservations open Feb. 11 at 9a.m. Reservation times…

Alberta Advantage Party Announces Candidates

The newly formed Alberta Advantage Party has announced some of its candidates for this spring's provincial election. Former Wolf Willow Public School Trustee, Paula Lameroux is the candidate for the…

Supreme Court Rules Oil Companies Cannot Abandon Wells

Okotoks oil company, Redwater Energy Corporation will be on the hook from the Supreme Courts ruling, that sees most oil companies, who abandoned their wells, be held accountable for covering the cost…

Suspect Arrested After 10 ATM Thefts

A man has been arrested after an investigation regarding several ATM thefts which occurred from December to January in and around Calgary. 48 year old Calgary man Guy Stewart was arrested following a…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login