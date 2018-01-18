Dawgs Ready To Celebrate 2017 Season

The Okotoks Dawgs are ready to celebrate their 2017 season at their annual awards dinner and fundraiser.

The Dawgs will get together with the community for dinner, live and silent auctions, 50/50, and awards. Calgary Stampeders' Bo Levi Mitchell will be the guest speaker for the event.

Angie Cox, Special Events and Community Relations for the Okotoks Dawgs, says the evening is like a reunion.

"It's like a homecoming for some people. We have players, fans, and supporters that come year after year... it's been a while since the season ended so it's a way to see people you haven't seen for a while, catch up, and talk about the upcoming season."

Mitch Schmidt, new head coach for the Dawgs, will also be in attendance.

Cox says the organization is looking forward to what's in store for the upcoming season.

"We have some exciting things planned, we're just finalizing those at the moment, and they'll be launched here fairly shortly so we're excited about that. We're hoping for some great weather like we had last year and just looking forward to some new players and a new coach so that will bring a new dynamic that we're really excited about."

She adds the team's also launching a new website in the near future.

The Okotoks Dawgs Annual Awards Dinner and Fundraiser takes place Jan. 27 at the Foothills Centennial Centre with happy hour starting at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Dawgs Youth Academy.

To learn more on purchasing tickets click here.

