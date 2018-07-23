Dawgs Hit Annual Jersey Auction Out Of The Park

The Okotoks Dawgs hit it out of the park on Sunday for their annual Wear Pink to the Park Breast Cancer Jersey Auction game.

Not only are the Dawgs celebrating a 9-5 win over the Edmonton Prospects, but also a significant donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

In total, the jersey auction raised $21,375.

To date, the Dawgs have raised over $350,000 for breast cancer research.

Catcher Cole MacLaren's jersey saw the highest bid of the game with his jersey going for $2,100 while infielder Eddie Sanchez saw his jersey go for $1,500.

The Dawgs are on the road for their next game Tuesday against the Edmonton Prospects.

Their next home game is Thursday when the Dawgs will host the WMBL west division leading Medicine Hat Mavericks.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]