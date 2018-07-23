  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Okotoks Dawgs hit it out of the park on Sunday for their annual Wear Pink to the Park Breast Cancer Jersey Auction game.

Not only are the Dawgs celebrating a 9-5 win over the Edmonton Prospects, but also a significant donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

In total, the jersey auction raised $21,375.

To date, the Dawgs have raised over $350,000 for breast cancer research.

Catcher Cole MacLaren's jersey saw the highest bid of the game with his jersey going for $2,100 while infielder Eddie Sanchez saw his jersey go for $1,500.

The Dawgs are on the road for their next game Tuesday against the Edmonton Prospects.

Their next home game is Thursday when the Dawgs will host the WMBL west division leading Medicine Hat Mavericks.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Dawgs Hit Annual Jersey Auction Out Of The Park

The Okotoks Dawgs hit it out of the park on Sunday for their annual Wear Pink to the Park Breast Cancer Jersey Auction game. Not only are the Dawgs celebrating a 9-5 win over the Edmonton Prospects,…

More Positive Feedback On Bi-Weekly Garbage Pilot

Mouintainview residents seem to be coming around on the town's bi-weekly garbage pick up pilot project. Jenny Yemen, Mountainview Resident, says like most, she was not overly excited when the…

Fatal Fall Claims Life In Kananaskis Country

A fatal incident in Kananaskis Country over the weekend. On Saturday, RCMP responded to a call for a back country rescue at Mt. Lipsett. It was reported a male climber had fallen approximately 200…

Anderson Says UCP Will Fight Federal Carbon Tax If Elected

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson, like many Albertan's, is no fan of the provincial carbon tax. He's even less of a fan over the planned imposition of a federal carbon tax. He says to him, it's…

A Fire Erupted Friday Afternoon At A Home On Knowles Avenue

Tragedy struck a home on Knowles Avenue around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon as it was engulfed in flames after a fire erupted. The homeowner was inside the house when it started, stating he was sitting…

Keeping Safety In Mind While Being A Grill Master

With summer bringing out inner grill masters, the Okotoks Fire Department wants to make sure residents are being safe with their barbecues. Whether barbecues are propane, charcoal, or electric,…

Another Tail Gate Sale Happens At All Through The House This Weekend

If you're looking for a unique event to take in this weekend, you can check out the tail gate sale at All Through the House. Monika Mclachlan, Store Owner, says what started as a unique idea for…

Taste Of Okotoks Ready To Fill Plates & Stomachs

Taste of Okotoks is back for its 6th year on Saturday and is ready to fill residents plates and stomachs. Local restaurants come together in downtown Okotoks from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. where residents can…

Calgary Flames Make A Contribution To Hockeyville

Add another contributor to the list of supporters of the Kraft High River Hockeyville campaign. On Thursday July 19 2018, Chairperson for High River Hockeyville, Melissa Pryer has announced that the…

MD Of Foothills Issues Fire Ban

A fire ban is now in effect for the MD of Foothills. The ban includes camp fires, burning barrels, fire works, and any other outdoor fires that do not require permits. Any open fires need to be…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login