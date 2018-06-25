The University of Calgary has teamed up with elite runner, Dave Proctor to study his body and the effects of long endurance sports on the heart, while he runs across Canada in an effort to raise funds for rare disease research.

Proctor will be running 7200 kilometres in 66 days, with the goal of raising 1 million dollars for rare disease research, and says his emotions are mixed as he prepares to start the ultra marathon.

"I'm feeling really excited, but i'm also feeling terrified. I really just want to be hitting the road in Victoria as soon as possible, and put my feet on the asphalt," he said.

Proctor will be starting the run at 4:45 a.m. on June 27th at mile zero, where the Terry Fox monument is located and will end 66 days later in St. John's, Newfoundland, stopping each night for family dinners.

"I'm going to be meeting my wife and three kids every night for dinner, I'm going to be really excited to ask them about what they saw, because they're going to have a really, authentic Canadian experience," said Proctor.

His goal is to raise funds and awareness for rare disease, and to contribute to a first time medical study by the Cumming School of Medicine on repetitive, prolonged and strenuous exercise on the body. His son was diagnosed with a rare disease at two- years- old and he says is one of many inspirations for this journey.

