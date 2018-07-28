Dave Proctor Halts Run Across Canada In Winnipeg

Details
Dave Proctor's run across Canada is over because of a debilitating back injury.

The 37-year-old from Okotoks, is raising money for rare disease research, and he had to end his run east of Winnipeg.

After 13 kilometres of a planned 108-kilometre day, Proctor consulted with his medical and support teams Friday night and made the decision to stop.

Proctor's Physiotherapist and Chiropractor flew out to Manitoba to treat Proctor, but relief was temporary. He said he could no longer ignore the medical red flags.

"The only way to really heal it is complete rest and treatment. The idea of continually running over a hundred kilometres a day is in my opinion is impossible at this point and not a good choice." Proctor told the Canadian Press

Proctor owns the Canadian record in the 24-hour road race, and he believed he was capable of making it to St. John's N.L., in 66 days but unfortunately will not be able to cover that distance in that time.

His objective is to raise over $1 million for the Rare Disease Foundation. His nine-year-old son Sam has a rare disease that affects his mobility.

