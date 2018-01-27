CTR Increasing Security Measures After Suspicious Incident

The Christ the Redeemer School Division is responding to an incident in High River of a nine-year-old boy being approached by two men in a minivan on Wednesday, Jan. 24

According to RCMP a white minivan pulled up next to the boy, and a man gestured to the boy, who perceived this as the man indicating for him to get into the van.

According to Cindy Nickerson, CTR representative, they've ramped up security measures at multiple schools.

"We've increased our outdoor supervision around our schools in both Okotoks and High River, and our bus drivers are on alert. Our staff has also been, and will continue to be extra vigilant when on bus supervision in the morning and afternoon. We're reminding parents to talk to their children about personal safety, and the trust of adults they can go to with concerns."

Nickerson says a letter has been sent out, and safety tips have been posted on CTR's website and Facebook page.

"Keep a safe distance from any unknown person approaching you, a stranger is just someone you don't know and can look like anyone. Don't hesitate to walk away from a stranger who either acts very nice, or makes you feel uncomfortable. Never get into a vehicle, or go anywhere with anyone unless your parent or guardian has given you permission. Shout or scream to attract attention if a stranger tries to grab you, or threaten you in any other way."

Click here to visit CTR's safety tips page.



READ MORE:

High River RCMP Investigating Suspicious Occurance

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]