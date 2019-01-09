Crews Respond to House Fire Near Millarville

Details
Category: Local News

At approximately 11am today, fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a home near Millarville.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke pouring out of the house, and identified the source of the flames to be in the basement.

Firefighters were able to limit the blaze to only the basement, though smoke and soot had already spread throughout the house. 



No firefighters or residents were harmed, though two deceased cats were discovered upstairs.

Crews from Heritage Pointe, Priddis, Black Diamond, and Turner Valley responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

 



