Tree replacement is the focus Tuesday along Elizabeth Street.

As part of the Town's Downtown Urban Design Project, 40 black ash trees that were dead or dying were removed on the street.

The species of tree was deemed not suitable for the area and became susceptible to cottony psyllid disease.

Parking is affected on sections of the north (#22-#40) and south (#29-#37) side of the street but stalls will open up as crews move along.

Any work not completed Tuesday will continue Wednesday at 7 a.m.

