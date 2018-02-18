Crash Near Okotoks Claims One Life

Students from Dr. Morris Gibson School are hoping their research on traffic safety around the school will result in changes from motorists. After traffic concerns were brought up at a school council…
The Okotoks Raiders are trying to move past the theft of over $200,000 from their bank accounts. Board Member, and former Calgary Roughnecks Owner, Brad Bannister, says they have a program to run,…
February is Heart Month and this year the emphasis is being placed on heart disease in women. According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, heart disease is the leading cause of premature death of…
The Town of Okotoks is encouraging residents to disconnect to reconnect this Family Day. On Monday, Feb. 19 Okotokians are encouraged to go "unplugged" for the day, putting away phones, computers and…
Organizers with the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society are already gearing up for the 2nd Annual Foothills Comic Con this October. The Society's Executive Director, Danna Ormstrup, says they're going to…
Food banks in both Okotoks and High River will be getting a boost thanks to fundraising efforts by Foothills Kinettes. The group hosted a spa raffle that kicked off before Christmas and wrapped up…
A tragic incident at Castle Ski Resort has resulted in the death of a young girl. On Tuesday morning just before 11:30, Pincher Creek RCMP and EMS received reports a 10-year-old girl had sustained…
There's an epidemic of local businesses suffering from cyber attacks. That from David Swan, the Director of the Cyber Intelligence Defence Centre in Vulcan. He says he's been kept very busy lately.…
RCMP Major Crimes Division is hoping the public can help solve a 16 year-old cold case murder. Cpl. Hal Turnbull says they are looking for information about the death of Adrienne McColl's who was…
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of the region as 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected tonight. "A system moving along the BC/Alberta border will bring snow, at times heavy, to…
UPDATE: Highway 1 from Strathmore to Gleichen is now open. Weather conditions are still causing icy roads and reduced visibility. Bassano RCMP are also advising motorists of extreme winter driving…
At least three people already facing seven charges around thefts from cell phone stores in the Foothills, are facing more charges from High River RCMP. High River RCMP Constable Jill Mills says 19…
UPDATE 12:59: Snow squall warning has ended. Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the Foothills. The warning was issued just before 11:30 a.m. as periods of brief but intense…
Only two weeks into the month and the Foothills has already more than doubled average snowfall amounts. December saw a snowfall of 32 centimetres which was double the average of 16, January brought…
Okotoks Municipal Enforcement are working towards raising awareness to visitors about the speed limit in Okotoks, which is 40 km/h unless otherwise posted. Amendments have been made to the Traffic…