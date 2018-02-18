Crash Near Okotoks Claims One Life

A fatal collision Saturday night near Okotoks.

The crash involved a single vehicle and took place on 112th Street West, about 1 kilometre north of Highway 549.

RCMP say there was one fatality and four others were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police are continuing their investigation and had a collision analyst on scene.

No names or other details have been released at this time.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]