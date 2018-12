A single vehicle crash near Mossleigh Saturday, December 22 around 8:30 p.m. has claimed the life of an Arrowwood man.

Police say the truck the 51 year old was driving lost control, went into the ditch and hit a utility pole.

The man, and lone occupant of the vehcile, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mounties say they believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

The name of the deceased will not be released.