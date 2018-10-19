CPA Expresses Concern Over Cannabis Use In Youth And Young Adults

Details
The Canadian Psychiatric Association is looking to educate consumers about the possible mental health implications on youth and young adults following the legalization of cannabis this past Wednesday.

In a statement released by the CPA, it is said there is strong evidence proving that regular or early use of cannabis can have many negative effects on cognition, including memory, attention, the ability to process thoughts and experiences and intelligence.

Research has been presented that shows the human brain continues the development phase until the age of 25, raising concerns for psychiatrists that regular use prior to that will most likely impact the brain's maturity process in a negative way.

Before the senate committee studying the bill, the CPA has requested that legislation impose restrictions on the quantity and potency of cannabis until the age of 25, and that Canadians under the age of 21 should not be permitted to use it by law.

Read CPA’s position statement, Implications of Cannabis Legalization on Youth and Young Adults, at www.cpa-apc.org/wp-content/uploads/Cannabis-Academy-Position-Statement-ENG-FINAL-no-footers-web.pdf.

