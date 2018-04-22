CP Rail Strike Averted for Now.

Farmers can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Canadian Pacific Railway strike has been averted for now.

Federal Minister of Labour, Patty Hadju ordered the unions to vote on the final two offers from CP Rail before making a decision on whether to strike or not.

The order came down just hours before midnight on Friday April 20. The union was set to strike at 12:01am Saturday.

It doesn't look good though as the unions have already fired back saying they won't be approving the final two offers.

Last week, over 3,000 union workers with the Teamsters and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers gave the railway a 72-hour notice

of strike action.