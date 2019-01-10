Details
Category: Local News

Okotoks Town Council directed administration to purchase land to advance transitional and affordable housing in Okotoks at their January seventh meeting.

The approval will support a partnership with Rowan House and Westwinds Communities, with both organizations looking to develop affordable housing units.

Elaine Vincent, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Okotoks, says both organizations approached council with plans in mind.

"They had come forward with a partnership proposal that would see advancing 60 units for an apartment-type building, and then 16 units for Rowan House for transitional housing for a second stage shelter," she said.

Vincent says the Affordable Housing Task Force recommendations indicated a definite need for more of this type of housing to accommodate residents of all income levels.

"They recommended that we were short close to 500 units within the town of Okotoks. This is able to get about 76 units into the mix. Council, at their budget, approved a 3.25 million in 2019, and an additional 1.35 million in 2020. We know that there's still the opportunity for additional projects to come forward against that allocation that could be funded," she said.

Rowan House and Westwinds proposed two forms of re-payment, with council choosing a 50 per cent reimbursement over a 20 year period at zero per cent interest, as opposed to the municipality providing the land with no pay back required.

Vincent adds that the location of the land will be announced once approvals are in place.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Council Approves Land Purchase For Affordable Housing Projects

Okotoks Town Council directed administration to purchase land to advance transitional and affordable housing in Okotoks at their January seventh meeting. The approval will support a partnership with…

Permitted Parking Zone to be Extended into Cimarron Crescent

The permitted parking area in Woodhaven Drive is to be extended into Cimarron Crescent. A petitioned request was brought to Administration in November of 2018, which was addressed in the January 7th…

Literacy For Life Registrations Open for 2019

The Literacy for Life Program is now accepting registrations for a number of family and adult programs in 2019. Program coordinator Nicole Levesque says they can help people of all ages and education…

Crews Respond to House Fire Near Millarville

At approximately 11am today, fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a home near Millarville. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke pouring out of the house, and identified the…

Street Light Installation on Milligan Drive

The Town of Okotoks is informing residents of some construction that will be occurring this week. Contractors working on behalf of a subdivision developer will be installing street lights on Milligan…

Winter No Exception For Grass Fires

The Okotoks Fire Department is reminding residents to be cognisant of dry conditions. So far this winter the Foothills has seen less snow fall than usual. Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says it's…

Sigurdson Ready For Spring Election

Residents in the Foothills are feeling the hardships of the struggling Alberta economy, and can make their voices heard in this spring's election. RJ Sigurdson, UCP Nominee for the Highwood…

Class And School Zones Back In Session

Winter holidays are over for students in the Foothills this week which means school zones are back in effect. In Okotoks, school zones are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Peter…

Okotoks Bow Valley College Takes Safety To The Next Level

Students and staff at the Okotoks Bow Valley College campus have a new tool for emergencies and safety with the launch of their CampusAlert app. Rob Williams, Manager for Security and Emergency…

Foothills Kettle Campaign A Success

The Salvation Army Foothills is celebrating a successful kettle campaign. The campaign began Nov. 21 and ran Mon.- Sat. each week until Christmas Eve with three locations in Okotoks (Costco, Sobeys,…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login