Cops Looking For Witnesses To Violent Assault

High River RCMP are hoping witnesses to a violent assault Sunday, July 8, in downtown High River can step forward with information.

They say a man was sitting in his car in the alley between 4th and 5th Avenues, Sunday morning around 11:15, when another man got his attention by yelling at him and then proceeded to punch the victim in the head through the open window, causing minor injury.

The driver drove off, while the attacker fled on foot along the alley onto 4th Avenue S.W.

Looking south towards 5th Avenue S.W.

He's described as 6', about 60 years old, with a narrow face and tanned skin, with short grey hair.

He has grey/green eyes, and was wearing a short sleeve brown and plaid shirt and dark pants.

Police say there were people in the area at the time and they're hoping someone saw something and can contact them about it.

If you have information call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.

Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).