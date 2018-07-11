Cops Looking For Witnesses To Violent Assault

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

High River RCMP are hoping witnesses to a violent assault Sunday, July 8, in downtown High River can step forward with information.

They say a man was sitting in his car in the alley between 4th and 5th Avenues, Sunday morning around 11:15, when another man got his attention by yelling at him and then proceeded to punch the victim in the head through the open window, causing minor injury.

The driver drove off, while the attacker fled on foot along the alley onto 4th Avenue S.W.

alley between 4th and 5th streets sw july11 2018 001Looking south towards 5th Avenue S.W.

He's described as 6', about 60 years old, with a narrow face and tanned skin, with short grey hair.

He has grey/green eyes, and was wearing a short sleeve brown and plaid shirt and dark pants.

Police say there were people in the area at the time and they're hoping someone saw something and can contact them about it.

If you have information call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357.

Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

More Local News

Okotoks BMX Club Concerned Over Misuse Of Track

The Okotoks BMX Club is expressing concerns over people using their track after hours. People have been using the track after hours when the gates are closed and weather conditions are poor which is…

The Town Of Okotoks Made A Small Error On The July Utility E-Bill

Residents in Okotoks who have signed up to receive their utility bill via email are being advised of a small error from the most recent billing period. According to the Town of Okotoks, the total…

Alberta Senator Recognizes Local Students

Alberta Senator Doug Black is awarding a few locals students, shining a spotlight on their efforts and community service. The Doug Black awards, have been around for awhile, but recently, Black has…

Ninth Annual Natural High Triathlon A Great Success Last Weekend

Natural High's Ninth Annual Triathlon this past Saturday in Okotoks was a great success in support of Kidsport. Race Director, Andrew Gustafson, says the event was well-supported in terms of…

The First Of Three Night Markets Goes This Thursday In Okotoks

This Thursday evening will give Okotoks residents the chance to support local business while enjoying outdoor festivities downtown. Megan Wozniak, organizer for the event, says the festival-like…

Morning Blaze In Turner Valley

Local fire departments responded to a blaze near the Turner Valley Golf Course around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. There's been no report on the cause of the fire but it's been contained at this time.…

Bridge Construction For Highway 549

Motorists can expect upcoming bridge construction west of Okotoks. Alberta Transportation and Volker Stevin will be replacing the bridge on Highway 549 over Wilson Creek. Work will take place from…

Cops Looking For Witnesses To Violent Assault

High River RCMP are hoping witnesses to a violent assault Sunday, July 8, in downtown High River can step forward with information. They say a man was sitting in his car in the alley between 4th and…

Alberta To Co-Lead Federal Pilot Project In Support Of Military Families

A federal pilot project to help military families transferring into Alberta is set to launch this fall, and Alberta is one of two provinces to co-lead the initiative. The Military Families and…

Greyhound Announces Ceasing Of Services Across Western Canada

Late afternoon Monday brought an announcement from Greyhound Canada that will effect riders across the Western Canadian provinces. They announced that effective October 31st, 2018, passenger and…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login