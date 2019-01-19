Cooler Temps & Snowfall Make For Great ODR Conditions

Okotoks residents are able to take in some of the Town's outdoor rinks this weekend.

The ODR's are in great shape following this week's cooler temperatures and snowfall.

The open rinks are located behind the Okotoks Recreation Centre, Ardiel Park, Cedar Grove Park, Suntree Park, Drake Landing, and Westridge Close Park.

Residents are asked to wear helmets when a hockey stick is in hand.

Recreational skaters have the right of way over hockey games.

For a map of the Town's outdoor rinks click here.

