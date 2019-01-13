Continued Use Of Storm Ponds Prompts Another Safety Reminder

The warm weather and community awareness has prompted another reminder from the Okotoks Fire Department regarding storm ponds.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says he's concerned about residents continued use of storm ponds and the integrity of the ice surface.

"The weather has been very warm, I'm concerned about residents going on the storm ponds. The ice could be deteriorated from the warm weather that we've had," he said.

Thevenot says seeing hockey set up on community storm ponds has raised concerns for residents safety.

"I've seen rinks set up on them, and it appears that they've been using them. It is a concern for us that individuals are still using the storm ponds. There's other facilities that we do have in town, and they can check the town website to see which facility would suit them best," he said.

Due to the decreased integrity of ice surfaces from warmer weather, Thevenot adds it's crucial for resident's safety to stay off the storm ponds.

