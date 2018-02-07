Construction Set To Start On New K-9 School

Tuesday was a big day for the Foothills School Division as they held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Campus K-9 school.

The school will house 700 students to start, and up to 900 once the building is fully expanded.

Larry Albrecht, Chair of the FSD Board, says the new school has a unique design.

"The design is kind of cool there's lots of windows and open spaces for students, and we'll offer facilities for a wide range of academic and option courses that will support student learning."

The school's features focus on on a connection to the environment, music, drama and athletics. It includes a creative art space, and a three station gymnasium.

Albrecht says there is a need for the new school, which will take stress off others in the area.

"The student population continues to rise and we're very proud of the public education that we provide to students. We're building not only for September of 2019 but for future years as well as the community continues to grow, and student demand is there for quality education."

He shares his excitement about the project, which took plenty of behind the scenes work.

"Projects like this take a few years to get going so I certainly acknowledge and thank the previous boards and administration, Alberta Education, Alberta Infrastructure, and the Town of Okotoks for all the work they did to make this possible, so we can see this new school come to fruition."

The new K-9 school will open in Sept. 2019.

