Construction Occuring Along Two Okotoks Roads

The Town of Okotoks would like to inform residents of construction happening in town today.

Telus crews will be out on Stockton Avenue near Home Hardware from around 8am-5pm.

They'll be in the parking lane, so no traffic disruptions are expected.

Crews will continue work on McRae Street, which started yesterday.

Just as yesterday, a hydrovac truck will be on site, so residents should expect loud high pitched noises.

Traffic along McRae Street will be disrupted, as one lane on either side will be closed.

Residents travelling through both areas are asked to use cautions and obey signage.

