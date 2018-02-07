Construction Means Some Changes To The River Pathway System

Construction in the river valley over the next few months will result in some changes to the pathway system.

A foot bridge is being put in place to provide EPCOR personnel with access to the water treatment plant during major flood events.

Starting this week tree removal has begun in the area to prepare for construction, resulting in a few pathway closures.

Tree removal should be completed in a few weeks, until then detour signage will be in place to direct pathway users.

The project, which is expected to be completed by late summer 2018 will see a new bridge, reconstruction of the pathway, and new landscaping.

According to the town, a portion of the pathway system will be realigned over the course of the project, a diagram of the changes can be seen blow.

For more information on the project contact the Town of Okotoks.

