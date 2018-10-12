Construction Means Pathway Closures in Woodhaven

Residents of Woodhaven are advised that multiple pathways as well as the green Woodhaven bridge are closed for construction.

The closures are to facilitate the Water Treatment Plant Bridge Project, as well as pathway reshaping and some landscape restoration.

The bridge is intended to provide access to the plant during major flood events, and has been underway since June of 2018.

Although the bridge was projected for completion in fall of 2018, an exact date has not been given.

For now, detours are in place, and pathways are to be reopened at some point during the week of October 15th.

