Connect With Your Family, Disconnect From Technology

The Town of Okotoks and the province of Alberta are encouraging families to disconnect from technology and connect with each other on this coming Family Day holiday.

The province will be providing free admission and special programming at provincial parks, museums and historic sites.

Families can take advantage of opportunities to learn snowshoeing, sledding, skating and downhill skiing at many Alberta provincial parks.

If you want to stay close to home, the Okotoks Recreation Centre will also be offering activities free of charge, including: public skating, gym time, Rogers Hometown Hockey arts and crafts, aquafit and family swim.

Details can be found by clicking here: https://www.okotoks.ca/discover-okotoks/community-events-calendar/family-day

