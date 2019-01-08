Details
Category: Local News

A new playground at Riverside Park in Okotoks has been developed to provide an inclusive play area for children and caregivers of all ages and abilities.

Bridget Couban, Landscape Inspector for the Town of Okotoks, says the location was chosen for the renovation for a variety of reasons.

"The existing structures were due for an upgrade. The location and the size of the existing parking lot makes it, what we would call, a destination park. We thought putting the inclusive playground in that park would be a great location so people in Okotoks and the surrounding communities would be able to access the playground," she said.

The idea behind the inclusive playground is that families with children of different ages and abilities can play together, as well as including family members with limitations or mobility challenges.

Couban says the renovation was in the works for a number of years, and has finally come to fruition, with community input impacting the decision.

"We took out the old structures that were there, and replaced them with new, inclusive equipment. The structure is accessible by ramp, so each component on the structure is accessible to everyone," she said.

The old surface was also removed, and replaced with rubber surface.

" I think it's a great benefit for Okotoks and the surrounding municipality. It makes a play space where both children and caregivers of all ages and abilities can be together. It provides a community feature that everyone can use, I think it's a great benefit for everyone," said Couban.

The renovation had a price tag of $350,000, and there is still some paving needed in the area, which is set to take place in 2019.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Complete Renovation Of Riverside Park Aims For Inclusion

A new playground at Riverside Park in Okotoks has been developed to provide an inclusive play area for children and caregivers of all ages and abilities. Bridget Couban, Landscape Inspector for the…

Town Weighs In On Recent Business Closures

Many small business owners are feeling the effects of the economic downturn, some right here in the Okotoks community. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says…

Understanding The Winter Blues

This is a time of year many may be feeling the impact of Seasonal Affective Disorder. SAD can be attributed to less daylight, less time spent outdoors, bills from Christmas spending coming in, and…

Okotoks RCMP Investigating Attempted ATM Theft At Rec Centre

Okotoks RCMP are investigating an attempted ATM theft that took place at the Okotoks Recreation Centre on New Years Day. At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, police say a man driving an older white van broke into…

Building Children's Confidence Through Dog Tales

Literacy for Life has put the call out for four legged volunteers. They are in need of dogs to help them with their Dog Tales program where they go into schools and libraries in the Foothills and…

Chamber Looks Back On A Successful 2018

The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce had a successful year in 2018, highlighting several successes along the way. Sara Noyes, President of the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce, says…

Reservoir Water Levels Low

The town of Black Diamond and Turner Valley are looking to local residents and business owners to help restore water levels in the reservoir. Over the past months, the water level has reached lower…

Busy Holiday Season For Local Counselling Practice

While many start the new year with commitments and optimism, January has been colloquially known as a difficult month for some people, both financially and emotionally. Consultant and Clinical…

Parks Canada Says "Avalanche Certain" This Weekend

According to Parks Canada's avalanche bulletin, this weekend's weather is creating the perfect recipe for an avalanche in a few national parks around Alberta and B.C. Parks Canada officials are…

Okotoks' 2018 Economic Year in Review

2018 was a tough year for Alberta's economy, and the effects of it echoed throughout the Foothills. Business owners had to prepare for new legislation regarding holiday pay earlier in the year, as…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login