Community Supporters Partner To Offer Unique Service

Two Okotoks businesses with strong community involvement have formed a partnership to make the task of grocery shopping a more enjoyable experience.

Owner and Roaster of Rebel Bean Coffee, Kerri Ann Colby, says the idea was sparked from a friend who is an avid coffee lover.

"Despite having walked past this space a thousand times while shopping in this store, it never occurred to me that this could be a launching pad to start serving Rebel Bean coffee at the location," she said.

David Gilbert, Owner of Okotoks Sobeys, says they are a huge advocate for supporting local, and hopes to bring a unique service to customers.

"When Kerri Ann came to me about Rebel Bean and carrying it in our grocery department, and drinking it at home, we knew the quality of the product. With it being local, it's like a no brainer. We're very happy and excited to have it in our store, and hope our customers really like it," he said.

Sobeys has partnered with Rebel Bean in developing the Rebel Bean Community Cafe in the Okotoks Sobeys store, and Colby has had her coffee on the Sobeys shelves for approximately two years already.

Rebel Bean has given back to the Okotoks community to the tune of approximately $40,000 with their unique fundraising initiatives for local sports teams, and supporting young entrepreneurs, while Okotoks Sobeys is one of Sheep River Health Trust's Health Champions.

