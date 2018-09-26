Westmount School's 2018 Harvest Howler event saw great support from local businesses and community residents last Wednesday.

Todd Martin, Treasurer for Friends of Okotoks Westmount School Society, says this event will help in supporting programming and activities that are outside the school budget.

"FOWSS is a parent-driven fundraising committee. Our goal is to raise money to offset costs that would normally be born on the families. In the last two years, FOWSS has offset $52,000 worth of transportation, sports equipment, band equipment, guest speakers and various library resources," he said.

Christina Blanchard, Event Coordinator, says the committee was pleasantly surprised when this originally small event rapidly grew into a large one.

"We anticipated maybe a couple hundred people, and it snowballed into this huge event where over 400 people attended and we sold over 275 tickets," she said.

The event featured a pie contest, raffle draws, games and raised over $4000 that will go toward school programming.

Okotoks businesses supported the event, donating raffle items such as a new bike, and food donations from Save-On-Foods.

