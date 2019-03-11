Community Snow Removal Continues

Okotoks residents can expect to see snow removal crews in some different communities today.

Crews will be working on the completion of Woodhaven Drive, Cimarron Blvd. between 32nd Street and Cimarron Drive, as well as Elma Street West.

Snow removal is subject to last minute changes and is weather dependant, however the town requests that residents traveling through these areas watch for crews and equipment.

Residents are asked to remove all obstructions and vehicles from roadways and stay back from equipment that is in operation.