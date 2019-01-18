Community Snow Plowing Underway In Okotoks

Details
Category: Local News

The recent snowfall here in the Foothills has prompted reminders to residents from the town regarding community snow clearing operations.

During heavy snow falls and for several days following, the town's transportation crew monitors all routes on 24 hour shifts.

Sand and snow clearing typically take place overnight, and started yesterday on priority one arterial roads and the downtown area.

The town is reminding residents that sharing roadways and sidewalks with snow clearing crews can present challenges for motorists and pedestrians, with snowfall reducing visibility.

Plowing and sanding crews need room to work, and the town reminds residents to be aware of working crews and thanks everyone for their patience.

