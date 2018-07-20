Community Program Online Registration Gets A Makeover

  • Print
Category: Local News

The Town of Okotoks is working on upgrading the online registration program and website for this fall's community programs.

Donna Racette, Client Services Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says it the old system needed a reboot, along with their branding.

"The system is outdated, we've been using it since 1999 and it served us very well. Like many municipalities, we've had to replace it with a new software. We thought that was a great opportunity to rebrand our website and make it a little more fun," she said.

The new online system will be available on August first, and residents are encouraged to try to log on and update their information if they have an existing account, before program registrations open up on August eighth for Okotoks residents.

Racette says the new system will have the same functions, but will have a fresh new look and some registration dates will be slightly different to ensure ease of access for everyone.

"The whole intent is to encourage younger kids to get active and stay active, not just physically active, but it's meant to encompass all our culture, education, fitness and wellness opportunities," she said.

Community programs will open for registration on August 8th, August 15th for aquatics for Okotoks residents, and August 22nd for non-resident registrations.

You can find additional information at okotoks.ca or by calling the Rec Centre at 403-983-8954.

