Community Piano Area A Mess

It seems someone or a few someone's are making a big mess around the community piano beside Carlson's on Macleod in downtown High River.

Town Councillor Bruce Masterman, who works as the Volunteer Coordinator for the group looking after the piano, says it looks terrible when people just dump their garbage around something that's there for the enjoyment of all.

"You know eating sunflower seeds and spitting them all over the place, the shells, and leaving cigarette butts and spilling drinks of some kinds, that are staining Don's (Carlson's) paving stones. And it's all on Don's property. It's very disappointing when people don't respect an area. But especially private property where we're trying to do a good community project."

Masterman says it's the first time in the three year's the piano's been out there that they've had any real problems.

He says if anyone sees anything to go ahead and post it to the community piano's Facebook page.

