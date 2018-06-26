Community Futures Highwood is calling on students with visions of running a business to join their Creative Self Employment program.

Billie Charlton, Youth Business Coordinator for CFH, says the program is designed to give young business minds a hand up.

"If they have a business or a business idea, or even a hobby that they want to turn into a business, the program was developed for youth, 14 to 19, to turn those ideas into a viable business, she said.

Charlton says the program offers interest free summer loans, as well as year round loans at low interest rates. The program also offers assistance with business plans, cost projections, financial consulting and mentoring.

She says the Creative Self Employment program offers on-going support in business management and in financial and planning aspects. Where available, the program will team entrepreneurs up with a community business owner to further guide them as they explore self employment.

"We'll be there to help them start and to help with the financial side of things, but we ideally like to set them up with business owners in their community to also help them through the process," said Charlton.

For more information on the program, or if you are a local business owner interested in mentoring a young entrepreneur, you can visit Community Future's website at www.highwood.albertacf.com/youth programs, or contact Billie Charlton directly at 403-995-4151.

