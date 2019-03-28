Collision Claims One Life And Injures Two Other Passengers

Okotoks RCMP and Emergency Services responded to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 2A and 306th Avenue north of Okotoks yesterday evening at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved, including two pick up trucks and one passenger vehicle. One male was confirmed deceased on the scene, one injured male was transferred to Foothills Hospital, and a third male had minor injuries.

The investigation was assisted by an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.

Highway 2A south bound was closed, and has since been re-opened. RCMP are still investigating the incident, and we'll provide updates as they become available.

