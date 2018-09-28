Cold Weather No Competition For Okotoks Big Bike Riders

The Heart and Stroke Foundation received a big boost after the sixth Annual Big Bike Ride last Saturday here in Okotoks.

Tamara Boivin, Okotoks Team Captain, says the cold weather didn't stop the participants from showing up and working hard.

"The event was amazing, we had a lot of people brave the cold, and raised a lot of money from our little bitty Okotoks ride," she said.

Each year, the Big Bike Ride incorporates "pit stops" into the ride, where they focus on fitness, this year being a full hour of zumba, pound and stretching.

Boivin says she can't thank the participants, donors and volunteers enough for another very successful event, despite the cold temperatures.

"Thank you everybody, from the bottom of my heart in this support. It was a crazy dream of mine, and the last six years have been absolutely wonderful. It's like having six children and I get to reap all the benefits," she said.

There were two full bikes with riders this year, holding 30 participants each.

The George Traditional House also donated an entire barbeque after the ride for participants and the general public to attend, with many additional local businesses contributing items for auction and donations.

The annual event raised over $12,000 in spite of the cold weather, bringing the six year accumulated total to over $67,000.

For more information on the Big Bike Ride or the fitness components, you can contact Tamara Boivin at www.tamaraboivin.com.

