Foothills residents have enjoyed a fairly mild Winter so far. January is usually the coldest month of the year, but we've seen positive temperatures in the double digits with relatively little snowfall and a fair amount of high speed winds.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada Kyle Fougere says it's important not to forget we're in the middle of Winter.

"We are still in the midst of January, we're not out of the Winter by any means yet. There's still likely to be some cold snaps so enjoy the warm temperatures in the next couple of days. We know know it's going to be a little colder next week but generally for the rest of the winter, we're expecting a milder end but there will still be the odd cold outbreak."

He says says arctic air is headed South and may breeze through the Foothills, though it may just as likely drift Eastward toward Saskatchewan. Regardless, next week will be much colder than what we've seen in the past weeks, with lows in the double digits expected.

Though these cold snaps may be jarring, Fougere says the winter will remain mostly mild.

"There are going to be some arctic outbreaks likely for the remainder of the Winter, but overall, Environment Canada is forecasting slightly above average temperatures for the next one to three months."

Precipitation is harder to predict for the long term, though flurries are predicted for Thursday, so it may be time for Foothills residents to break out their shovels once again.

 

Cold Snaps Expected in the Coming Weeks

