Cold Snap Presents Danger of Burst Pipes

With extreme cold warnings in effect across most of the province and lows in the -30's in the Foothills, water pipes are in danger of bursting.

Numerous pipe bursts have been reported during this cold period, with two water mains in High River having broken in recent weeks.

If you suspect a pipe in your house may be frozen, open cabinets under sinks to make sure heat can flow in to thaw the pipe.

Never use an open flames to thaw a pipe. Good alternatives are hair dryers or space heaters.

In case of a burst or leak, shutting water off can be key to preventing water damage, so knowing where the shutoff valve is located is extremely important.

Shutting of the water completely when away from home is also an effective measure to prevent bursts.

Of course, if a pipe does break, it's important to consult the help of a professional.

