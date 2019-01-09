Class And School Zones Back In Session

Details
Category: Local News

Winter holidays are over for students in the Foothills this week which means school zones are back in effect.

In Okotoks, school zones are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Peter Stapley, Acting Manager of Okotoks Municipal Enforcement, says this also means school buses are out again.

"With school being back in, school buses are back out and running and we do have past school bus concerns and what not that we want to make sure people are aware when the lights are flashing red they cannot pass the school bus, they have to wait until the children are finished loading and unloading and that the driver of the school bus indicates it's safe to continue."

Stapley says motorists should be aware of the change in road conditions in these zones.

"There could be a greater stopping distance involved with the ice on the roads so we encourage people to drive safely and be cautious and be especially aware of pedestrians in school zones and kids that may run across the road," he explains. "They should make sure they're following that 30 kilometre an hour speed limit and that they are able to stop their vehicle before coming to an intersection or upon that school bus that is stopped."

School zones and playground zones are not harmonized in Okotoks, with playground zones in effect from 7:30 a.m. until one hour after sunset.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected] 

