Christmas day always results in a lot of paper and packaging to take care of.

It's important to know exactly how and where to dispose of waste this holiday season.

Of course, wrapping paper and cardboard boxes can be recycled, but so can plastic packaging with recycling symbols numbered 1-7, bubble wrap, and plastic wrap.

Keurig and Tassimo coffee pods can both be recycled at the Eco Centre.

Uneaten food can be composted, as can food-soiled paper such as napkins and paper plates.

Paul Lyons, Waste Services Manager with the Town of Okotoks says food isn't the only thing that can be composted.

"With the composte program they'll be able to put all their bones and meat into the bin. A reminder also is they can cut their natural Christmas trees up and put that in the bin as well."

Lyons added that if residents find that the bins are not enough to accommodate all their recycling and garbage, that they are welcome to drop by the Eco Centre to unload a larger amount.

The Eco Centre has a comprehensive list of what can be recycled, which can be viewed here.

For a list of waste collection changes, click here.

