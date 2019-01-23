Christ The Redeemer Looks To Local Families To Maintain Catholic School System

Christ The Redeemer School Division reached out to families via email yesterday for support in signing a petition to maintain the Catholic school system.

They are looking for feedback and signatures from parents after seeing the emergence of a vocal public school lobby for one publicly funded school system, which would eliminate the choice for families to send their children to Catholic schools.

Mariette Moss, Associate Superintendent for Christ The Redeemer school division, says the response from parents was amazing.

"We're very pleased with the response. We received close to one-thousand signatures today. We're very pleased with the parental support we have, and we expect it to continue to grow," she said.

Moss adds they believe eliminating the choice for families would be very disruptive.

"It would be a big disruption across the province for very minimal savings. We believe the strong education system we have in Alberta has been around for a hundred years, and it would be very disruptive to our students and our families who have relied and counted on this education system," she said.

Families are being asked to sign a petition to help protect the right and choice for a publicly funded Catholic school system.

There were 3200 signatures on the petition yesterday when the email was sent out, and the hope is to reach 10,000 before the anticipated provincial election, and present the petition to an MLA at the end of February. The petition currently sits at 4,813 signatures.

A link to the petition can be found by clicking here: https://www.paceredeemer.ca/_pace_petition

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]